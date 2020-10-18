Baku, Yerevan violate fresh ceasefire in Karabakh

Despite the fact that a new ceasefire agreement has been implemented between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the early hours of Sunday morning, the officials of Baku and Yerevan once again accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire between the two war fronts in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh was agreed to be implemented from 00:00 local time on October 18, however, just hours before and after the ceasefire, Yerevan, and Baku ignored their commitments. They have launched attacks against each other's positions.



The mentioned violated ceasefire was followed by the first statement on October 1 which was issued by the presidents of the three countries, the United States, Russia, and France, who co-chair the OSCE Minsk Group on resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the second statement issued by the heads of the Minsk Group mediation on October 5 in the current year as well as the recent the statement on October 10 which was issued during the Moscow talks between the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The latest fighting over the region began on September 27 and has claimed hundreds of lives, with each side blaming the other for instigating the deadliest fighting since 1994.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached during the October 10 talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow, the Russian-mediated ceasefire has been regularly violated in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days.

RHM/IRN84078429