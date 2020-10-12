Iran welcomes war termination between Azerbaijan, Armenia

In his twitter account on Monday, Mahmoud Vaezi pointed to the measures taken by the Russian Federation for terminating clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and wrote, “Iran thanks Russia’s efforts for mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia and welcomes termination of war and ceasefire between these two counties.”

Islamic Republic of Iran hopes peace talks will start as soon as possible and that the results of negotiations will be in accordance with the internationally recognized rights of the two countries in order not to lead to the outbreak of another war, Vaezi emphasized.

He added, "Our region has the necessary capacities to settle problems and ensure peace and security."

Vaezi further noted that Moscow's talks with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are a good sign of capacity of the independent regional powers and Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist and cooperate in the process of peace and stability in accordance with the international law.

Early on Sunday October 27, a new round of clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

MA/5046650