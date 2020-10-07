Iran, Russia stress peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

The foreign ministers discussed in detail the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. They expressed serious concern over the continuing large-scale military hostilities and the involvement of militants from illegal armed units fighting in Syria and Libya in them. They urged an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions, and prevention of provocative bellicose rhetoric.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue its mediation efforts, both as an individual country and as one of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, in support of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through political and diplomatic means.

The foreign ministers noted the important role that the countries in the region, especially Azerbaijan and Armenia’s neighbors, can play in creating conditions for returning to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The diplomats reviewed urgent bilateral issues and agreed to keep in touch.

Dozens have been reported killed as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue fighting in the South Caucasus breakaway region of Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

