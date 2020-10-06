Maintaining regional peace, security significant: Rouhani

In a phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday, Rouhani noted, “All Iranians have very close historical, cultural and religious interests with the Republic of Azerbaijan and have always had very close relations with its government and nation. The officials of the Islamic Republic have also taken very clear positions on the recent conflict.”

He further expressed concern over the possible interference of other countries in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and maintained, “Regional peace and security especially at the northern borders are very important for us. This conflict must not pave the way for the emergence of some terrorist groups.”

“I hope that this war and conflict will not lead to a war in the cities, which will lead to the displacement of people and the killing of civilians, which is very painful and dangerous,” he added.

Pointing to the necessity to end the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible, Rouhani underlined, "Iran is ready for any move to resolve the Baku-Yerevan dispute in accordance with international law and the recognized borders of the two countries."

The President also stressed the need to ensure the security of Iran's borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as Iranian villages near to these countries.

The President of Azerbaijan further appreciated the constructive positions of the Iranian officials and the emphasis on maintaining territorial integrity and resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Referring to Iran’s concern over the insecurity at border areas, Ilham Aliyev noted, “We consider the security of Iran as the security of Azerbaijan and we will not allow this conflict to cause insecurity in neighboring countries.”

"Bilateral ties have always been expanding in recent years and Baku welcomes the development of these relations,” he added.

Aliyev also emphasized that maintaining peace and stability in the region is essential and we must all work to achieve it.

