Assad slams Erdogan as instigator of Karabakh conflict

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Bashar Assad talked about Turkey's role in the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict and raised the burning issue of whether Ankara deploys Syrian rebels to fight alongside Azerbaijan.

"Let's be blunt and clear; Erdogan has supported terrorists in Syria, and he's been supporting terrorists in Libya, and he was the main instigator and initiator of the recent conflict that has been going on in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia. So, I would sum up his behavior as dangerous, for different reasons", Assad stressed in an interview with Sputnik.

According to him, Damascus can confirm that Turkey is sending Takfiris from Syria to Karabakh.

"We definitely can confirm it, not because we have evidence, but sometimes if you don't have evidence you have indicators. Turkey used terrorists coming from different countries in Syria. They used the same method in Libya; they used Syrian terrorists in Libya, maybe with other nationalities. So, it's self-evident and very probable that they are using that method in Nagorno-Karabakh because as I said earlier, they are the ones who started this problem, this conflict; they encouraged this conflict. They want to achieve something and they're going to use the same method," the Syrian president added.

Dozens have been reported killed as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue fighting in the South Caucasus breakaway region of Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

FA/PR