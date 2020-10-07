Iran calls for non-discriminatory implementation of CWC

Condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi called for balanced, full and non-discriminatory implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Iran puts into service two advanced long-range radar systems

Iran has put two more Ghadir long-range radar systems into operation in a bid to boost the country’s deterrence might. The domestically-built radar systems joined the country’s defense network in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by Commander of Iran's Army and Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Iran update: 227 deaths, 4,151 new infections in 24h

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 4,151 on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 479,825. The respiratory illness also claimed the lives of 227 people in the country in the course of the 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 27,419.

Iran backs Kabul govt. stance on intra-Afghan peace talks

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian expressed Tehran’s support to the Kabul government’s stance regarding the intra-Afghan peace talks.

Iran Army to unveil domestic UAVs, helicopter carrier

Iran’s Navy Commander announced over the unveiling of the first Iranian vessel that is capable of carrying helicopters, UAVs, and a range of missiles as well as bypassing the Earth three times with just one refueling.

Maintaining regional peace, security significant: Rouhani

In a phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, Rouhani said that maintaining regional peace and security is very significant.

Iran plays significant role in Afghan peace talks: Atmar

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar said that Pakistan, Iran, Russia, and China play an important role in the process of Afghanistan’s peace talks.

Iran, Russia stress peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

For the second time this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through diplomatic settlements.

