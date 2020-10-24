  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2020, 7:21 PM

Iran emphasizes political settlement for Libya's crisis

Iran emphasizes political settlement for Libya's crisis

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman noted that the crisis in Libya must be resolved through a political settlement.

Saeed Khatibzadeh welcomed the ceasefire declared between the parties involved in the crisis in Libya on Saturday.

He further appreciated the role of the United Nations and the Libyan negotiating parties in reaching an agreement and expressed hope that the ceasefire would be long-lasting and all parties fulfill their commitments.

Khatibzadeh also stress the need to prevent foreign interference in the negotiating process in Libya and reiterated Iran's opposition to a military solution and called for a political settlement for the country’s crisis.

FA/ 5055532

News Code 165122

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News