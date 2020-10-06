Latest development on the ninth day of Karabakh Conflict

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that there is no military solution for the conflict.

Iran's Minister of Defense said that Iran will definitely take measures if this negligence continues by both countries, stating that it is in no way acceptable for a bullet to hit Iran over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The German government said in a statement that German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video conference today regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Chancellor called for a ceasefire and negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at significant progress.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a large-scale offensive in the southern part of the line of contact, using reserve forces, and a large amount of military equipment, including tanks and artillery.

According to Vagram Pogosyan, press secretary for the president of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Baku has mounted a powerful offensive, and the Azerbaijani forces have already lost some troops and military vehicles.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and held talks with the local armed forces there, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

According to the Armenian parliament, the commander of the Karabakh army, Jalal Harutyunyan, briefed Pashinyan on the current operation in Karabakh, counterattacks on the enemy, and the armed forces' plans.

"The minister has instructed the Azerbaijani army with planning attacks on military and strategic infrastructure located on the enemy's territory, using the available weapons with great destructive power", the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish president said on Tuesday that Turkey and the Turkish people are ready to provide assistance to Azerbaijan in any area where it needs our help.

Cavusoglu also said that the Minsk Group of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe had no "clear plans and mechanisms" for settling the Karabakh crisis.

FA/PR