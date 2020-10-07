Making the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi underlined the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war.

"Iran's stance is clear, and in the conversation that President Rouhani had with the officials of Azerbaijan and Armenia, he spoke clearly about this issue, and today Iran is going to talk to Putin about this conflict," he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said on Wednesday that the conflict should come to an immediate end and not spread to the region.

"In talks with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, I emphasized the significance of protecting Iran's security."

"There are other ways to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem that we are ready to help in this regard," Rouhani added.

"The security of our borders is important, it is not acceptable for us that a number of artillery shells and mortars hit the territory of Iran. We ask both neighboring countries, with which we have good relations, to pay attention to this important issue," he highlighted.

On Tuesday, the Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that there is no military solution for the conflict.

HJ/MIZAN662950