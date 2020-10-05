Covid-19 infects above 35.4 million across globe

The coronavirus, which was first confirmed in the United States about eight months ago, has killed more than 214,611 people across the country as of Monday.

More than 102,714 people in India have died from the coronavirus, the government said, even as officials plan to lift more restrictions in hopes of reviving the crippled economy.

India’s health ministry reported 1,635 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the official total to 102,714, though experts say the true toll is probably much higher.

Brazil comes in thirds place with 4,915,289 infections and 146,375 deaths.

They are followed by Russia. There are now more than 1,215,001 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 21,358 people have died.

Colombia, Peru, Spain, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, France, the UK, and Chile are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran also announced that some 471,772 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 389,966 have recovered and a total of 26,957 have lost their lives.

