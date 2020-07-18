COVID-19 death toll hits 599,416 worldwide

As of Saturday morning, 14,194,139 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 599,416 have died, while 8,470,275 have recovered.

With 3,770,012 cases and 142,064 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,048,697 infections and 77,932 deaths.

There are now more than 1,040,457 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and 26,285 people have died.

Russia (759,203), Peru (345,537), South Africa (337,594), Mexico (331,298), Chile (326,539), Spain (307,335), and the UK (293,239) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 269,440, of whom 13,791 have died and 232,873 recovered so far.

