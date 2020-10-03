Iran COVID-19 update: 179 deaths, 3,523 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 468,119 with the death toll standing at 26,746.

According to Lari, 4,127 patients are in critical condition while 387,675 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,098,161 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 34,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,033,791 and recoveries amounting to 25,917,946.

