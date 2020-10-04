Global coronavirus infections top 35.1 million

The coronavirus, which was first confirmed in the United States about eight months ago, has killed more than 214,000 people across the country as of Sunday.

More than 100,000 people in India have died from the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, even as officials plan to lift more restrictions in hopes of reviving the crippled economy.

India’s health ministry reported 1,069 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the official total to 101,812, though experts say the true toll is probably much higher. Until Saturday, only the United States and Brazil had reported more than 100,000 deaths from the virus.

Brazil comes in thirds place with 4,906,833 infections and 146,011 deaths.

They are followed by Russia. There are now more than 1,204,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 21,251 people have died.

Colombia, Peru, Spain, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, France, the UK, and Chile are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran also announced that some 468,119 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 387,675 have recovered and a total of 26,746 have lost their lives.

ZZ/