COVID-19 death toll hits 557,510 worldwide

As of Friday, 12,394,656 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 557,510 have died, while 7,225,129 have recovered.

With 3,219,999 cases and 135,822 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,759,103 infections and 69,254 deaths.

There are now more than 795,605 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and 21,632 people have died.

Russia (707,301), Peru (316,448), Chile (306,216), Spain (300,136), the UK (287,621), and Mexico (282,283) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran recorded the highest COVID-19 death toll since the outbreak on Thursday. Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit a high record as 221 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours. According to Iran's Health Ministry, 2,079 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 250,458.

