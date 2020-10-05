Iran COVID-19 update: 235 deaths, 3,902 infections

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 235 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the death tally to 27,192.

A total of 392,293 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 4,167 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 4.1 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 35.43 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1.04 million have lost their lives.

