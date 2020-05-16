Covid-19 infects above 4.6mn globally

As many countries have started gradually lifting lockdown restrictions, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark figure of 1,761,062.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,484,285 having been infected, including 88,507 fatalities.

As for continental Europe, Spain remains the hardest hit. There are now more than 274,367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain and over 27,459 people have died.

There are now more than 262,843 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and over 2,418 deaths.

The UK, meanwhile, has registered over 236,711 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 33,998 people have died.

In Iran, the total number of infections and deaths has hit 116,635 and 6,902 respectively.

