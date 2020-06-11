Covid-19 infects above 7.4mn globally

As many countries have started gradually lifting lockdown restrictions, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark figure of 3,778,218.

United States, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, India, Italy, Peru, Germany, Iran, Turkey, and France are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The number of US coronavirus deaths has passed 115,000 with the country’s total infections standing at 2,066,401.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 775,184 positive cases and a death toll of 39,797.

Russia reported on Tuesday a total of 493,657 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 6,358.

There are now more than 290,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 41,000 deaths in the UK.

Spain, meanwhile, has registered 289,360 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 27,000 people have died.

Iran also announced on Wednesday a total of 177,938 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 8,506 and the number of recoveries at 140,590.

ZZ/