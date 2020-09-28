Zarif urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to self-restraint, ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to self-restraint and ceasefire over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iranian FM sympathizes with Ukraine over plane crash

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sun. expressed his sympathy with the people and government of Ukraine over the plane crash.

Iran urges Iraq to pursue assassination of Lt. Gen Soleimani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that the Iraqi government should pursue the US assassination of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani at the international communities.

Iran calls for immediate end in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Referring to the ongoing military conflicts between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called for immediate end to the conflicts between the two countries.

Zarif terms US sanctions example of 'medical terrorism'

Emphasizing the negative impact of US sanctions on Iran's response to the coronavirus crisis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Washington's actions an example of 'medical terrorism'.

IRGC Aerospace Force inaugurates permanent expo

IRGC Aerospace Force permanent exhibition was inaugurated on Sunday morning in the presence of Iran's Parliament Speaker, IRGC commander, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander.

Iran, Iraq poised to broaden bilateral defense coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq explored avenues for broadening and enhancing bilateral ties in the defense field.

1,377 new COVID-19 cases hospitalized in 24h

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 1,377 of the 3,362 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours have been hospitalized.

Iran never to stop producing power: IRGC chief cmdr.

Sating that the Iranian youth are able to defeat the will of the enemies, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Iran will never stop producing power.

Hajizadeh: Iran among top 5 countries in drone, missile tech

The Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force noted that the country’s defense sector enjoys high-tech equipment made by Iranian experts.

Army Ground Forces unveils 7 new homegrown achievements

In a ceremony on Sunday, attended by Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, Iran Army Ground Forces has unveiled 7 new homegrown achievements.

Maj. Gen. Mousavi: Unlike others, Iran doesn't buy or borrow its security

Iranian Army Commander noted that unlike some regional countries whose security heavily depends on others, Iran is relying on indigenous knowledge to bring about peace and security.

