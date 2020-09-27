1,377 new COVID-19 cases hospitalized in 24h

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 446,448.

She added that the disease has claimed 195 more lives since Saturday and that the death toll is now standing at 25,589.

According to Lari, 374,170 patients have recovered while 4,059 others are in critical condition of the disease.

3,932,571 tests have been so far taken across the country to detect the infections, she added.

The global cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 33 million while the death toll is almost 1 million.

