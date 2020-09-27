Zarif terms US sanctions example of 'medical terrorism'

In an interview with Russia Today, the Iranian foreign minister described as "lie" the US claims that unilateral sanctions had no effect on humanitarian items, stressing that such US actions were in fact "medical terrorism".

He strongly criticized the US unilateral action against Iran, saying that the US efforts to block Iran's oil exports have limited Tehran's ability to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Due to the US sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not even have access to some of its funds outside the country to buy medicine, he added.

Referring to the epidemic of coronavirus and the need for cooperation of all countries to combat this unknown virus, Zarif said that the virus makes no distinction between rich and poor, weak and strong, friend and foe, and it has hurt all, so that all the countries need to work together to fight this virus.

Unfortunately, the United States continues to prevent Iran even from purchasing drugs and vaccines for the virus.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday, 446,448 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus, with the deaths reaching 25,589 and recoveries amounting to 374,170.

ZZ/FNA13990706000691

