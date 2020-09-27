IRGC Aerospace Force inaugurates permanent expo

The ceremony was attended by IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In this exhibition, IRGC missile achievements including Nazeat, Simorgh, Khorramshahr, Shahab III, Fatih F, Fatih A, Safir Fajr, Sejjil, Zolfaghar, Ta'er II, Taer III, Sam VI, Dezfool missiles as well as 3rd Khordad, Tabas, HQ2, Ghadir, Kasshef, Matla' Fajr I and II, Kavosh air defense systems and some other defense systems have been showcased.

Iran's Space Launch System (first mobile satellite launcher platform), kheibar missile system, Zolfaghar twin-arm launcher, and satellite carriers of Safir, Simorgh and Fajr have also been showcased.

Also, Ghiam, Eskad, Ghadr, Nazeat, Hormoz, Persian Gulf, Dezfool, and Zohair missiles besides Mohajer II, Talash, Saegheh, Ababil II, Karrar, Sayeh, Shahid 125, Shahed 121, Shahed 191, Shahed 161, Shahed 171, and Shahed 129 drones have been exhibited.

A section of this exhibition showcases the foreign drones shot down by Iranian Armed Force.

