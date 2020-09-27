Iran, Iraq poised to broaden bilateral defense coop.

The Deputy General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces for International Affairs and Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Military Commission Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami met and held talks with visiting Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun on Sunday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of defensive and military cooperation as well as fighting terrorism.

Iran, Iraq along with Syria are cooperating with one another against terrorism in the Joint Security Committee.

The quadrilateral committee of exchanging security cooperation between Iran, Iraq, Russia and Syria was launched in 2015 in Baghdad with the aim of exchanging data for fighting terrorism with the membership of military attaches of Iran, Syria, Russia and representative of Iraq.

Exchanging information especially intelligence feeding of Iraqi and Syrian forces in identifying and targeting the important and sensitive positions of the terrorist groups of ISIL and Takfiris in Iraq and Syria has been cited as one of the most important and successful functions of this Committee.

