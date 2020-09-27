Army Ground Forces unveils 7 new homegrown achievements

During the ceremony which was also attended by Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari and Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani, 'Caracal' intelligent robot, 'Gahar' 4x4 tactical vehicle, 'Chabok' fast frequency hopping system, UAV piston engines, 'Masih' rescue robot, Upgraded vehicle 26x40, 'Hadaf-2' twin-arm missile launcher were unveiled.

'Caracal' intelligent robot designed for ground combat is very agile and has an independent suspension system. This robot with a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour and an operating range of more than 500 meters has the ability to carry light and semi-heavy weapons, as well as an intelligent remote control system, laser rangefinder and optical system.

'Masih' rescue robot is equipped with a nursing control station and the ability to receive and control the vital signs of the patient's body, as well as the ability to make voice and video calls between the patient and the medical staff. It also has the ability to carry medicine, food and any supplies needed by the patient.

ZZ/IRN84055708