Sep 27, 2020, 4:21 PM

Iran calls for immediate end in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Referring to the ongoing military conflicts between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called for immediate end to the conflicts between the two countries.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the military conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with concern, Khatibzadeh urged the two parties to show restraint, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of talks between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also announced Iran's readiness for using all its capacities to establish a ceasefire and start talks between the two sides.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday also called on all parties in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh to hold fire immediately and comments holding talks amid the latest flare-up of tensions.

