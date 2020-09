Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 28

Asia:

We received gold in return for giving Venezuela gasoline: Major General Safavi

Ebtekar:

Military conflict resumes between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Zarif: America has exploded the negotiating room

Ettela’at:

Biden says Trump is a liar, acts like Nazis

Heavy military conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan in Karabakh

Third wave of COVID-19 in 26 Iran provinces as 158 cities labeled ‘red’

Zarif: US has committed medical terrorism against Iran

Javan:

Zolfaghar Basir missile boosting IRGC naval authority

Ankara fueling Yerevan-Baku war

Kayhan:

Think tank warns US would have two presidents if recent situation continues

IRGC unveils new ballistic missile ‘Zolfaghar Basir’

MAH