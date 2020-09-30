69th Navy fleet takes berth at Far-Seas to ensure interests

Deputy IRGC Navy Operation on Tuesday said that the 69th Navy Fleet of Army took a berth at the Far Seas in order to ensure and safeguard the interests of the country at sea.

The ceremony of World Maritime Day 2020 with the motto of “Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet” was held at the venue of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in the presence of senior directors of maritime organizations at both public and private sectors.

Zionist regime enclosed within its retaining walls

Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said that the Zionist regime is enclosed within its retaining walls.

He made the remarks on Tuesday noting that the discourse of Resistance has led to the unity and solidarity of Muslims in the region and the world and foiled US plots in the Middle East and further resulted in the defeat of the Zionist regime in a military confrontation with the Palestinian people.

Rouhani hails Norway's stance towards unilateralism

In a Tuesday meeting with the Norwegian envoy to Tehran Sigvald Tomin Hauge, President Hassan Rouhnai hailed Norway's stances towards [the US] unilateralistic approaches.

Iran a master to face unilateral coercive measures

Speaking at a videoconference on Tuesday, the Venezuelan foreign minister said that his country has recognized Iran as a master to face the illegality of unilateral coercive measures.

According to the Venezuelan foreign ministry, Foreign Ministers of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the progress made in comprehensive cooperation projects between the two countries and the geopolitical threats to peace and multilateralism.

Iran welcomes Ansarullah's agreement with resigned Yemen gov.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh welcomed Ansarullah's agreement with the resigned Yemeni government on the exchange of prisoners, calling on both sides to implement the agreement as soon as possible.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this agreement a step towards helping to resolve the current crisis in Yemen peacefully," said Khatibzadeh on Tuesday, adding, "This agreement showed that the Yemeni-Yemeni talks are the only solution to the current problems of this country."

Three IRGC soldiers martyred in SE Iran

The Quds Headquarters of IRGC ground forces announced that three of its forces have been martyred near Nikshahr County in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Three IRGC soldiers have been martyred and another one injured in an attack in Nikshahr County in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Tuesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack and relevant investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

Rouhani hails Denmark' stance over JCPOA at UNSC

Hailing Denmark's constructive stance in favor of JCPOA at UN Security Council, the Iranian President expressed hope that Iran-Denmark expand relations in the field of trade, economic, and technology.

Iraqis' resistance against ISIL outcome of Sistani's wisodom

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said the resistance of Iraqi people against the ISIL is a result of the wisdom of Iraq's most prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Rouhani urges Europe to maintain economic relations with Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged Europe not to allow US illegal and unilateral sanctions to affect its economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting to receive the credentials of the new ambassador of Portugal in Tehran Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos on Tuesday.

Iranians always respecting Ayatollah Sistani: Rouhani

Stating that Ayatollah Sistani has always been respected by Iranian people and government, President Rouhani said that the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq is unique.

Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute has peaceful solution

The government's spokesman Ali Rabei said on Tuesday that the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia has a peaceful solution and Iran, Turkey and Russia can help both sides to reach peace.

Air defense downs drone in NW Iran: source

Iranian air defense forces in East Azarbaijan province, northwest of the country, have downed an intruding drone.

According to informed sources, the drone has been down around Tuesday noon in Malekan county.

No further information has been yet released.

Iran eager to develop coop. with Oman in all fields

Iran is eager in developing and deepening cooperation with Oman in all areas , said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the meeting with Oman's new envoy.

Saudis' allegation over Iran-backed terrorist group invalid

In reaction to the fabricated allegation of Saudi Arabia of a discovery of a terrorist group attributed to Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that these allegations are invalid.

Iran Parl. condemns EU's human right allegations

Slamming gross human rights violations in Europe, Iran Parliament’s National Security, and Foreign Policy Commission issued a statement in reaction to the baseless claims of European states over human right violation in Iran.

Iran, Spain discuss expansion of economic relations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described Tehran-Madrid relations as developing and expressed hope that both sides boost economic relations amid US illegal sanctions.

He made the remarks in a meeting to receive the credentials of the new Spanish ambassador to Tehran Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña on Tuesday.

Iran expected E3 to stand against US pressures at IMF

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the illegal intervention of Washington in the process of IMF's $5 billion loan to Iran, saying that Tehran expected more from the three European countries in that case.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving the credentials of the new German envoy to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel.

Iran welcomes expansion of relations with Czech Rep.: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran welcomes the expansion of relations with the Czech Republic in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with new Czech Ambassador while receiving his credential, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the positions of the European Union, including the Czech Republic, in support of the JCPOA and standing against US unilateralism.

Iran COVID-19 update: 3,677 new cases, 207 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,677 new COVID-19 infections and 207 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 453,637 with the death toll standing at 25,986.

Iran does not allow transfer of weapons via its soil

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic Iran, closely monitors the transit of goods via its borders and it never allows weapons and ammunition to be transferred through the Iranian soil.

In his remarks rejecting some baseless claims about transit of weapons and military equipment from Iran to Armenia, Khatibzadeh told reporters on Tuesday that commuting of trucks and transit of conventional non-military goods between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighboring countries is going on as before.

Iran buries US political aspirations for West Asia: Salami

Stating that there wont be any military action against Iran, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami said that Iran buried the US political aspirations for West Asia.

