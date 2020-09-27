Iran never to stop producing power: IRGC chief cmdr.

He made the remarks on the sideline of the inauguration ceremony of IRGC Aerospace Force permanent exhibition on Sunday.

Emphasizing that this exhibition represents the emergence of a new power in the international arena, Salami said that the exhibition is a clear symbol of the national confidence of Iran and shows that the thought and thinking of Iranian youth are able to defeat the will of the enemies.

He added that the amazing advances which have been displayed in this exhibition were made exactly during the sanction period, saying that it means Iran is able to create an opportunity from sanctions, and this opportunity is the same scientific and technological advances that can be seen at least in the field of defense power.

"We will never stop producing power, and we acquired science and technology development techniques and formulas to defend the vital interests and values of our country," Salami highlighted.

"In all areas of society's development, we can grow accordingly and meet all our needs internally, relying on our internal capacities," IRGC chief commander noted.

