Zarif urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to self-restraint, ceasefire

Following the military conflict erupted between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tonight in a separate telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, while being informed of the latest situation as well as expressing major concern about the situation, called on both sides to show restraint, a ceasefire and an immediate end to hostilities as well as start of negotiations within the framework of international laws and regulations.

In this phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif announced that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use all its capacities to establish a ceasefire, start of talk and restoration of peace and tranquility on both sides.

Iran has repeatedly voiced readiness for mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan for resolving the conflict over Karabakh. The Islamic Republic has called for a peaceful solution to the dispute in the Karabakh region.

