Iran stone products export hit over $1.3 bn

The Spokesman of the Iranian Customs Administration said that in the first 5 months of the current year ending on Sep. 21, Iran has exported 2,465,981 million tons of stone products worth $1,307,706,246 bilion to 40 countries.

Assassinating top gen., proof of strengthening US terrorism: Mohsen Rezaei

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said that assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani is a proof of strengthening of terrorism by the US.

Speaking with the Head of International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Song Tao on Monday held through video conference, Rezaei reiterated that assassination of Iran’s top commander General Soleimani is an important document to prove that Americans are promoting and strengthening terrorism in the world.

‘Coward, savage’ US assassinated ISIL’s #1 enemy: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iranian were not brought to their knees in spite of tough economic pressures exerted by the United States against the country.

Speaking on Monday in a ceremony of honoring martyrs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the eight years of Sacred Defense, Zarif addressed US authorities and added, “You (US) are criminals against humanity and today, you are claiming the human rights? You are coward and savage but could not bring Iranians to their knees.”

Iran marks National Day of Rumi, greatest mystical poet

Mehr 8 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with September 29 this year is considered a significant cultural event for Iranians to commemorate the prominent Iranian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi who is known to everyone.

New development in region to end to detriment of Israelis

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that the new trend and development is taking shape in the region which will end to the detriment of the Zionist regime.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in the 13th Annual Research Conference on the Zionist Regime, held at the venue of Secretariat of International Conference in Support for the Palestinian Intifada in cooperation with Abrar Contemporary Center of Tehran.

Ayatollah Sistani fortress of Iraq, safety valve for region

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a Monday tweet in Arabic appreciated the role of Iraq's most prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in establishing stability and security in Iraq.

"The great authority, His Eminence, Ayatollah Sistani is the fortress of Iraq, the security valve for the region, and an asset for the entire Islamic world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

Iran backs peaceful stability of all ethnic groups in Bosnia

Iranian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina said that Islamic Republic of Iran supports the amicable coexistence, integrity and stability of all ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reza Ghelichkhan made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony of submitting a copy of his credential to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran backs amicable coexistence and stability of all ethnic groups in this country wholeheartedly.

Iran holds talks on Afghanistan with Germany, Uzbekistan

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim TaherianTaherian held separate telephone conversations with the special representative of the President of Uzbekistan, as well as with the German special representative for Afghanistan, on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

New Iraqi envoy submits credentials to Zarif

Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, the new Iraqi ambassador to Tehran submitted a copy of his credentials to Iranian FM Zarif.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Monday in a statement the selection and introduction of its new ambassador in Tehran, Ayn Al Iraq News reported.

Iran exports $2mn construction materials to Africa last year

The director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said $2 million worth of construction materials was exported to African countries last year (ended March 20, 2020).

‘The Unseen’ nominated for award at Poland's ANIMATOR Fest.

Iranian Animation Documentary ‘The Unseen’ directed by Behzad Nalbandi, has been nominated for best film animation award at the International Animated Film Festival (ANIMATOR ) in Poland.

Leader's wisdom thwarts enemies' conspiracy: Salami

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps noted that the Leader's wise solution toward enemies’ maximum pressures has thwarted their conspiracy and changed all equations at the international level.

Speaking in a ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami made some remarks over the Imposed War (1980-1988) during which the Iranian nation stood against the enemy who was supported by many countries at that time.

No bullets of Nagorno-Karabakh tensions must enter Iran soil

The deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei warned Arzerbaijan and Armenia on Monday noting that no bullets of Nagorno-Karabakh tensions must enter the Iranian soil and territory.

Rezaei announced that the Islamic Republic is closely watching the tensions and has transmitted separate messages to border guards of both Armenia and Azerbaijan sides on Monday morning.

Iran COVID-19 update: 3,521 new cases, 190 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,521 new COVID-19 infections and 190 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 449,960 with the death toll standing at 25,779.

According to Lari, 4,068 patients are in critical condition while 376,531 patients have recovered.

Iranian scientists register new bacterial species

Scientists at the Iranian Biological Resource Center succeeded to isolate, identify and register a new bacterial species named 'Halomonas lysinitropha'.

US may find seat in JCPOA room after admitting its mistake

The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted that there will no talks with the US and that Washington can only participate in JCPOA after admitting its faults.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh was asked about Tehran’s position regarding Trump’s claims of reaching an agreement with Iranian officials shortly after re-election.

Iran underscores immediate ceasefire between Baku, Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran's policy is an immediate ceasefire declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia and it certainly cannot tolerate the continuation of conflicts at its borders.

In his remarks in a press conference on Monday morning, the Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said following the start of the tensions between the two sides over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, Iranian FM Zarif spoke in detail with the foreign ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia under the framework of active diplomacy and announced Iran's readiness to use all its capacities to put an end into this conflict.

Iran wins 6 medals at Intl. math Olympiad

Iranian math students won six medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2020), which was held on 18-28 September in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

Iranian math students won six colorful medals at the 61st World Mathematical Olympiad 2020 in Russia, and ranked 18th place in the world among 110 countries.

Persepolis into 2020 ACL quarterfinals

Iranian football team Persepolis defeated Qatar’s Al Sadd and advanced into the quarterfinals of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Courtesy of a late goal by striker Issa Alekasir in the 88th minute, the Reds won Xavi Hernandez’s Al Assad in a Sunday match at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.

