Unlike others Iran doesn't buy or borrow its security

Speaking at the open session of Iran’s Parliament on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that the Sacred Defense is a great example of the resistance and the unity of the Iranians against the enemy that resulted into a great victory.

During the 8 years of the Imposed War by Iraq, Iran’s Army and the IRGC with the support of the Basij forces and Iranian nation under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, created the miracle of the century, Mousavi added.

He went on to explain, "Although the victory of the Iranian nation in that unequal war looked like a miracle, however, in my opinion, the result of this victory is the miracle of the century due to the fact that it changed the strategic equations of the century."

Referring to the dependency of Iran Air Force on importing military equipment before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Mousavi underlined, “However, today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is relying on indigenous knowledge of Iranian experts in the defense industry to produce homegrown military equipment.”

Unlike some regional countries whose security heavily depends on others, the Islamic Republic of Iran has brought about full security in its seas that the presence of US –backed countries cannot tarnish this authoritarian security, he explained.

Mousavi also added that in the second phase of the Islamic Revolution, the global arrogance has to witness an Islamic, independent and powerful Iran gloriously moving toward maritime progress and development.

Elsewhere in his remarks said that several years after the ending of Iran-Iraq war, today, Iran Army is still at the forefront of maintaining peace and security in the eastern and western borders of the country, in the field of natural disasters like earthquakes and flood, as well as the fight against Coronavirus.

PHOTO: Major General Mousavi on the sidelines of Zolfaghar-99 military drill in southern Iranian waters (Mohammadreza Abbasi / Mehr News Agency)

RHM/FNA13990706000094