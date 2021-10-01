Route to Armenia for Iranian trucks has not changed: official

The Director-General of East Azarbaijan Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said that transit route of Iranian trucks heading towards Armenia has not changed and is done normally according to previous procedure.

Iranian runner becomes champion in Central Asia tournament

An Iranian runner has become the champion of the Central Asian Youth Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

14,078 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iran in a day

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 14,078 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 268 people have lost their lives since Wednesday.

Iran marks National Day of Rumi, greatest mystical poet

Mehr 8 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with September 30 is considered a significant cultural event for Iranians to commemorate the prominent Iranian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi who is known to everyone.

Iran’s nuclear deal ‘at a sensitive juncture’: EU’s Borrell

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thu. said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is at the critical juncture.

Iran FM congratulates China on National Day

While congratulating the National Day of People’s Republic of China, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran will always remembers friends which assisted the country in difficult times.

