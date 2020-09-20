Iranian forces ready to destroy all US interests in region

Referring to the personality of late Imam Khomeini (|RA), Major General Hossein Salami in a TV interview late on Saturday said that the founder of Islamic Revolution resisted the great powers and showed that powers like the United States, the Soviet Union and other powers had no place in the world.

What the late Imam said then is now being utterly testified that the US can do nothing (against Iran), he added.

Referring to the epic the Iranian nation created during eight years of imposed war by Iraq, he said the war years yielded many great stories that were inspired by what happened in the day of Ashura.

The animosity of hegemonic powers against Iran was due to the fact that victory of the Islamic revolution in the country put their interests in danger, he added.

All IRGC members as well as Basij forces were ready to sacrifice themselves for the great nation of Iran and will defend the dignity, prosperity, security and peace of the nation to the last drop of their blood, Salami said.

Iran was not to be intimated by any bluffs and threats and will do the necessary things if sees its rights in the nuclear deal are violated, he said referring to the importance of Iran's rights regarding the JCPOA, adding that so the people should not be concerned to the least as Iran has proven once and again in the past that it is not dependent on any country.

He highlighted that the Iranian nation can curb political, economic and psychological pressures, adding that the enemies want to intimidate and create fear in Iranians whereas if the US opts for pulling the trigger, no bullets will certainly come out because America is absolutely isolated and Iran will strongly defend itself as this is a matter of politics and the Americans will certainly fail in this arena, too.

He also pointed to the US President's recent threats to strike Iran “1000 times greater in magnitude” following a false report of a US media on alleged Iran plan to assassinate a US diplomat.

He said that Iran is serious about taking Martyr Soleimani’s revenge as it will target those behind the assassination and will take revenge in a fair manner.

Iran will target those who have had a direct or indirect role in the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani, he added.

Salami also noted that if the Americans want to fight Iran, they must be in the region and they cannot fight Iran outside the region.

When they are stationed in the region, they are under Iran's sight, so Iran is able to burn and occupy all their interests and bases in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and said that when the US assassinated Iran's great General Soleimani the whole world protested to their actions and noted that the harsh revenge of the Iranian nation is yet to be fulfilled and this will be materialized only in the form of the annihilation of the hegemonic powers.

Referring to the outstanding and brilliant character of the martyred general Soleimani, he outlined his unrivaled role in fortifying the wave of resistance and defeating the US, the UK and Israel regime's policies and said that his martyrdom indeed injected new life into the body of resistance in a way that youngsters all across the Islamic world are now after revenging his assassination.

IRGC commander also referred to the normalization deals underway between some Arab states and the Zionist regime, saying that such moves only add to the hatred of the regional nations towards Israeli regime.

The normalization deals which served as part of the election campaign by Donald Trump put ropes around the necks of some Arab states in the absolute absence of Palestinians, he added.

