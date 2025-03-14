Iran welcomes signing of border treaty Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has welcomed the signing of the border treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

"Success in concluding this agreement is an important step towards establishing peace and stability in the region," Baqaei said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson while congratulating the two sides described the success in concluding this agreement as an important step towards establishing peace and stability in the region, and considered it a confirmation of the effectiveness of diplomacy in resolving disputes between countries while observing and ensuring mutual respect and benefits.

Kyrgyz President Sadr Jabbarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon signed an agreement on Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to demarcate their shared borders. The agreement seeks to end a long-running border dispute that has left dozens dead in border clashes in recent years.

