Basij forces ready to thwart enemies’ conspiracies, plots

Today, “Basij” is a driving force for growth, progress, development and achieving sublime goals of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, inspiring the sincere and loyal forces of the country and has been turned into a symbol of realizing the slogan of "We Can”.

Basij has proven its legitimacy in all fields, ranging from production to services, protection of the country against enemies’ plots and ill-wishers of this nation, presence in scientific, technical fields and access to modern sciences, etc.

“Basij” was established on Nov. 25, 1979, at the decision of the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran the late Imam Khomeini (RA) who saw the threats and hostilities of ill-wishers of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On this day, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) ordered the formation of Basij and the army of a 20-million people to confront enemies’ plots. Since then, Basij was turned into one of the eternal and efficient institutions of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

While congratulating the Basij Week to the zealous Basiji Volunteer Forces of the country, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Basij forces as the powerful and strong arm of the Establishment who are ready to stand against soft- and hard attacks of enemies under the auspices of the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in line with thwarting all conspiracies of enemies and ill-wishers of the Establishment.

