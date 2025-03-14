China emphasizes diplomatic means on Iranian nuclear issue

Wang put forward China's five-point position on properly resolving the Iranian nuclear issue under the new circumstances during talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who were in Beijing for a tripartite meeting on the Iranian nuclear issue, ChinaDaily reported.

All parties should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, actively create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations, and avoid actions that escalate tensions, he said.

Wang said Iran should continue to adhere to its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, while all parties should fully respect Iran's right, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in July 2015, with six major countries - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, accepting restrictions on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

However, the US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

Wang, during the meeting, called for reaching a new consensus based on the framework of the JCPOA and expressed the hope that all parties will move in the same direction and resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible.

The United States, he noted, should demonstrate political sincerity and return to the talks at the earliest opportunity.

Wang championed promoting cooperation through dialogue while opposing the forced intervention of the United Nations Security Council, saying that a hasty intervention by the Security Council would not help build trust or bridge differences among the parties.

Triggering the snapback mechanism would undo years of diplomatic efforts and must be approached with caution, he added.

China advocates adhering to the principle of phased and reciprocal steps, and seeking consensus through consultation, as historical experience has shown that seeking solutions from a position of strength will not solve the issue, he said.

Only by upholding mutual respect can all parties find the broadest common ground that accommodates legitimate concerns and achieves a solution in line with the expectations of the international community, he added.

MNA/