Analyzing Qatar's principled stance on regional crises

The expansion of the Zionist regime’s military presence in southern Syria and Lebanon has once again made it clear to regional countries that the very foundation of Israel’s formation in the 20th century was based on territorial expansion. This "military power" has no choice but to alter the region’s map by relying on its military capabilities to overcome its geopolitical encirclement and expand its "strategic depth" throughout the Arab Middle East.

Today, thanks to the widespread influence of Jewish lobbies in Washington, Tel Aviv has become the regional branch of American arms in West Asia. The Zionist occupiers have not only relied on a powerful extra-regional ally but have also built nearly 200 nuclear warheads. In recent days, as the calls for war from ultra-Orthodox forces in the occupied territories have grown louder, Arab countries, particularly Qatar, have launched new diplomatic, legal, and media efforts to curb Israel’s war machine.

On Sunday, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement declaring that Doha has requested the UN nuclear watchdog to place all Israeli nuclear facilities under its supervision. The Arab country has also called for Israel’s accession to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and for increased international efforts to bring all nuclear facilities of the regime under the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) oversight.

Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi also condemned Israel’s request for the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents, its obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries, and the intensification of military attacks in the West Bank. Previously, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in an interview with the well-known American journalist Tucker Carlson, warned that any Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities (especially the Bushehr power plant) would lead to water shortages across the region. The Qatari Foreign Minister emphasized that Doha had simulated an Israeli attack on Iran and also provided documented evidence. He added that following this simulation, his country had increased the construction of water storage tanks, but the issue remains a major regional threat.

The key point is that not only the waters of the Persian Gulf but also all living creatures within it and international shipping would face existential threats.

Qatar’s support for Iran against the Zionist regime

In recent years, Qatar has positioned itself as one of Iran’s regional allies in the Persian Gulf, adopting significant supportive stances amid Tehran-Tel Aviv tensions. Diplomatic relations between Doha and Tehran have strengthened, particularly after Qatar was blockaded by Saudi Arabia and its allies in 2017, making it a strategic partner for Iran.

During recent tensions between Iran and Israel, Qatari officials have repeatedly emphasized the need to maintain regional stability and avoid provocative actions. The Qatari Foreign Minister, in various international meetings, has criticized the expansionist policies of the Israeli regime, called for respect for Iran’s national sovereignty, and consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions over military confrontations.

Additionally, by hosting informal negotiations between Iranian diplomats and world powers, Doha has played an active mediatory role in de-escalating regional conflicts. On the media front, Qatar’s Al Jazeera network has taken a balanced approach in covering Iran-related news, striving to present a fairer image of Iran’s positions to global audiences.

Economically, despite international pressures, Qatar has maintained its trade relations with Iran and even continued banking and financial exchanges with Tehran during periods of severe sanctions. The joint management of the South Pars (North Dome) gas field—the world’s largest gas field—is a prime example of the two countries’ strategic cooperation.

On security matters, Qatar has supported Iran’s stance in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and has called for restraint from all parties in military disputes. During his visit to Tehran, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reaffirmed his solidarity with Iran’s position against external threats in a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Furthermore, in international forums such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, Qatar has refrained from backing anti-Iranian resolutions proposed by Israel and its allies. Unlike some Arab countries, it has also resisted normalizing relations with Israel.

These supportive positions have not only bolstered Iran’s regional standing but have also significantly undermined the “Iranophobia” project amid heightened tensions with Israel.

Qatar: A supporter of the Resistance Axis

With its independent foreign policy, Qatar has become a hub for mediation between resistance groups and global powers. By hosting Hamas’s political office and welcoming the movement’s leaders, Doha has actively supported Palestinian resistance. During the Gaza conflicts, Qatar played a crucial role in ceasefire negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential media outlet, has extensively covered Israeli war crimes and amplified the voices of oppressed Palestinians, effectively exposing the occupying regime’s true nature. Moreover, Qatar has provided humanitarian aid to Gaza and helped rebuild its war-torn infrastructure, demonstrating its practical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

Diplomatically, Qatari officials have consistently taken critical stances against Israel’s expansionist policies and, unlike some Arab states, have refrained from normalizing ties with the Zionist regime.

Regarding other members of the Resistance Axis, Doha has maintained close relations with Iran and continued economic cooperation despite international sanctions. In the Syrian crisis, despite policy differences with Damascus, Qatar has sought to facilitate conflict resolution through dialogue and mediation. In Lebanon, it has played a positive role by financially supporting the reconstruction of areas devastated by Israeli attacks and helping to strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

The Emir of Qatar’s speeches in international forums, denouncing Israel’s aggressive actions and affirming the legitimate right of regional nations to resist occupation, highlight Doha’s strategic alignment with the Resistance Axis. This balanced approach by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, while maintaining relations with the West, has significantly strengthened the Resistance Front in the region and reduced international pressure on this movement.

Conclusion

In Qatar’s national security doctrine, the presence of large neighboring powers has created a sense of "invasion anxiety" regarding potential occupation by any of these states. As a result, in recent years, Qatari leaders have leveraged their financial resources to establish new pillars of power in the media, diplomacy, and military sectors.

Over the past two decades, in response to its security concerns regarding "identity" and "regional balance," Qatar has prioritized supporting Palestinian resistance groups and countering the Zionist regime’s illegal actions within its foreign policy framework.

The recent meeting between Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, Qatar’s ambassador to the United Nations, and the directors of the IAEA—emphasizing the need for inspections of Israel’s nuclear facilities—reflects Doha’s principled stance toward Tel Aviv. Previously, Qatar had openly called on the international community to restrain Israel from undertaking reckless and aggressive actions against Iran.

Given Qatar’s current position, it is appropriate to consider it one of Iran’s key partners within the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

MP/