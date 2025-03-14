Cleric hails Iran-Russia-China strategic joint drill

Economic power is the most important factor in a country's authority today and tomorrow; this power will not be achievable without science-based effort, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard said during this week's Friday Prayers' sermon in Tehran.

Referring to the Maritime Security Belt 2025 between Iran, China, and Russia in Chabahar Port, Aboutorabifard said, "The presence of Russia and China demonstrates the will of these countries to protect their interests in a region that has been dominated by Western powers in the past."

He went on to say, "The Eurasian Times website reported that holding this exercise strengthens Iran's role as a key maritime player in the region."

The cleric also stated that the goal of this exercise is to enhance maritime security and increase the level of cooperation, training skills, and military trust between the participating forces.

MNA/