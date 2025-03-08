Iran’s diplomacy at critical historic junctures

The year 1403 (March 2024 – March 2025) was one of the most turbulent and decisive years in Iran’s contemporary foreign policy history. A year that began with the martyrdom of the country's President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, followed by the election of a new president and the formulation of new diplomatic strategies. This year was a mix of resistance, tragic events, diplomatic opportunities, and strategic shifts in the trajectory of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy.

A new chapter began with a tragic loss

In May 1403 (May 2024), Iran mourned the loss of two influential figures in its domestic and foreign policy. Ayatollah Raeisi and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash—an event that immediately sparked waves of domestic and international reactions.

Both leaders played pivotal roles in shaping and implementing Iran’s foreign policy, from the "Look East" strategy to supporting the Axis of Resistance and countering Western sanctions.

Their martyrdom posed a major challenge for Iran’s foreign policy, not only due to the loss of two key architects of its diplomacy but also because it required the appointment of successors in a highly sensitive period.

International reactions: Genuine support or political calculations?

Following the announcement of the president and foreign minister’s martyrdom, the world witnessed an outpouring of condolence messages. Iran’s allies and regional resistance groups regarded the incident as a significant loss for the anti-hegemony front. On the other hand, some Western countries expressed condolences in a cautious tone, which analysts interpreted as a diplomatic gesture rather than a sincere expression of sympathy.

Meanwhile, the United States and some European nations viewed the incident opportunistically, seeing it as a potential catalyst for shifts in Iran’s foreign policy. They speculated that changes at the highest levels of Iran’s executive branch might push Tehran toward more compromising policies—an assumption that was soon proven wrong as Iran continued its resistance-driven approach.

Presidential election: A new path or continuation of past strategies?

With the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raeisi, Iran faced one of its most critical elections in modern history. The country’s political landscape rapidly mobilized to elect his successor. This election was not only significant domestically but also closely monitored internationally, as the new president would have to steer Iran’s foreign policy at a highly sensitive juncture.

A key question in this election was whether Iran would continue Raeisi’s foreign policy or shift toward a revised approach. Would the "Look East" strategy remain a priority? Would Iran continue to support the Resistance Front? Or would the new administration redefine relations with the West and adopt a conditional interaction policy?

Ultimately, the elected president reaffirmed Iran’s fundamental foreign policy principles. In his initial speeches, he emphasized an active regional diplomacy, unwavering support for the Resistance Front, expansion of relations with Eastern countries, and neutralizing sanctions through international economic cooperation.

Post-Election foreign policy: Resistance diplomacy and development

After the formation of the new government, Iran’s foreign policy focused on several key areas:

1. Continuation of the "Look East" Strategy

In 1403, Iran continued to prioritize strategic cooperation with China and Russia. Active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and strengthening economic ties with BRICS member states were key steps in this regard. Economic and military collaborations, particularly in circumventing Western sanctions, remained a top priority.

2. Increased Regional Influence

The martyrdom of Iran’s president and foreign minister did not alter Tehran’s regional policies. Support for the Resistance Front in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen remained steadfast. Iran continued to counter Israel’s expansionist policies and US interventions in the region. Palestinian resistance operations against Israel, Iran’s decisive responses to security threats, and open support for the Resistance Front underscored the continuity of Iran’s foreign policy.

3. Conditional Interaction with the West

While Iran strengthened ties with Eastern countries, diplomatic engagements with Europe and even the US continued in certain areas—but only under conditions that respected the Islamic Republic’s red lines. Economic and political negotiations were pursued without compromising Iran’s core foreign policy principles.

4. Revitalizing Economic Diplomacy

The new administration prioritized expanding non-oil exports, strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries, and facilitating trade routes. Efforts to mitigate the effects of sanctions and attract foreign investments, particularly from regional states, were actively pursued.

Yemen, Palestine, and continued support for the Resistance Front

One of the most crucial aspects of Iran’s foreign policy in 1403 was its unwavering support for the Resistance Front. Amid Israel’s renewed aggression against Gaza, Iran played a key role in supporting Palestinian resistance groups. Additionally, Yemen emerged as a significant player in the Axis of Resistance, intensifying attacks on Israeli- and US-linked ships. Iran, both directly and indirectly, supported these actions and reaffirmed its commitment to the path of resistance. Furthermore, Tehran actively worked to keep the Palestinian issue alive on the international stage through diplomatic initiatives aimed at building global consensus against Israeli crimes.

Challenges and Diplomatic Opportunities for Iran in 1403

Iran’s foreign policy faced both challenges and opportunities this year.

Key challenges included economic pressures from sanctions, Western efforts to isolate Iran on the global stage, security threats from Israel and certain regional states, domestic political complexities, and differing views on engagement with the West.

At the same time, Iran had several diplomatic opportunities including expanding its role in regional and global affairs, strengthening economic and strategic partnerships with China, Russia, and neighboring countries, continuing support for the Resistance Front, enhancing Iran’s international legitimacy among independent nations, and active participation in international organizations to counter Western pressure

A defining year for Iran’s foreign policy

The year 1403 was a pivotal and eventful year in Iran’s foreign policy. The martyrdom of the president and foreign minister, the presidential elections, continued support for the Resistance Front, regional and international engagements, and facing Western pressures all contributed to making this year a turning point in Iran’s diplomatic history. Ultimately, despite major challenges, the Islamic Republic of Iran not only maintained its foreign policy approach but also strengthened its position in global equations.

