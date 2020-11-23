“Basij”, asset for Islamic Revolution to foil enemies’ plots

Today, “Basij” is considered more than a defense force as it is ready to confront enemies’ threats with its all-out and multifunctional capabilities.

The full text of the statement is read as follows,

At a time that the Global Arrogance has used all its power and capacities to annihilate the newly-established Islamic Revolution of Iran, the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, issued the order of setting up Basij Mostazafin on Nov. 25, 1979.

Today, Basij is more than a defense force to deal with external threats and a great asset for the Islamic Revolution that is ready to thwart all conspiracies waged by enemies against Iran.

With its Jihadi spirit, Basij Volunteer Forces take giant strides in solving problems facing all walks of life in the field of warding off the deprivation, realizing objectives of resistance economy, settling problems caused by unexpected and natural events, defending the health of all walks of life in society, etc.

Basij is the key to the victory of the Iranian nation against Global Arrogance, especially in the current sensitive and complicated situation. Under the auspices of the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Basij will also continue its support from the national pride of Islamic Iran in line with safeguarding sublime values of the Islamic Revolution.

