What are messages behind Iran-China-Russia major naval drill?

Warships from Iran, China and Russia kicked off their annual joint exercises in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, showing off their military ties as US President Donald Trump upends longstanding Western alliances.

The “Security Belt-2025” drills, taking place near the Iranian port of Chabahar, is the fifth joint naval exercise Iran, China and Russia have held since 2019.

Analysts have long seen the drills as a demonstration of the growing partnership among the three authoritarian powers as they seek to counterbalance US influence and challenge the Western-led global order.

Analyzing the message of this drill, Al Jazeera wrote in a report regarding the rehearsal, "Such drills are not limited to their military dimension; rather, they overlap with political and economic contexts, reflecting the priorities of the countries participating in this exercise in light of the intensification of Western pressure on these powers and the efforts of the aforementioned countries to strengthen their defense partnerships in the face of increasing challenges."

The maneuvers come at a critical juncture amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program and missile capabilities, and has imposed new economic sanctions on the country.

According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump's recent threats of military action against Iran if the country refuses to negotiate add other dimensions to the joint maneuvers between Iran, Russia, and China that go beyond traditional military dimensions and clear political messages.

The location chosen for the exercise also carries special strategic messages. The exercise will be held in Iran's Chabahar port, which overlooks the Indian Ocean and is not only a naval base but also a point for regional economic projects, making it a central area for international trade routes and Iran's logistical goals.

Given the current international situation, this development is important for political and military circles, as the aforementioned maneuver is taking place at the same time as Russia's increasing international isolation as a result of its war in Ukraine, as well as the intense competition between China and the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.

"These maneuvers in Chabahar are part of the response to Trump's threats against Iran, and Trump should know that Iran is not alone and that allied countries such as Russia and China are on its side," Hossein Kanani Moghadam an expert political analyst in foreign policy told Al Jazeera.

Based on long-term agreements between Iran and China (25-year agreement) and between Iran and Russia (20-year agreement), which include some military, security, and intelligence cooperation, as well as trilateral maneuvers between these countries, such maneuvers are held at certain intervals, he said.

"The message of these maneuvers is clear: Asian countries such as Iran and China, alongside Russia, are powerful and willing to cooperate to ensure their regional and international security," Kanani Moghadam said.

Also, Aref Dehghandar, an expert on international security affairs said in an interview with Al Jazeera in this regard that choosing the Chabahar Port for holding the joint maneuver between Iran, China, and Russia is due to the geostrategic importance of this region.

Regarding the timing of Maritime Security Belt 2025” between Iran, China, and Russia, he said, "This timing is of great importance because these exercises are being carried out in light of the increasing threats from the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran with the aim of limiting the country's nuclear program."

