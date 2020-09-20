Parl. addresses UAE, Bahrain tie normalization with Israelis

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sunday, Spokesman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei reiterated, “Reviewing the normalization of ties between United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with the Zionist regime was put atop the agenda of the Parliament’s session.”

Khaled al-Qaddoumi, the Hamas representative in Tehran, Naser Abu Sharif, the Head of Islamic Jihad Movement Bureau in Tehran, Salah Fahas, the representative of Amal (Hope) Islamic Movement and Abdallah Safi Al Din, Hezbollah’s representative in Tehran, also attended the meeting.

In this meeting, representatives of the Islamic Resistance groups presented their analysis on the developments that occurred in the Persian Gulf littoral states and also the pressure of Americans for normalization of ties between these countries and the Zionist regime, Amouei underlined.

While denouncing the trend of normalization of ties, representatives of Islamic Resistance groups said that the move taken by the governments of UAE and Bahrain will have nothing but hatred for the rulers of these governments.

In addition to condemning the normalization of ties between UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist regime, members of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission reiterated their solidarity with the Palestinian people and emphasized on pursuing the issue of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds.”

