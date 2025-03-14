Iran, China , Russia issue joint statement after Beijing talk

Iranian, Chinese and Russian diplomats in a meeting in Beijing on Friday exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program and other international issues of common concern.

In a joint statement, they stressed the necessity of lifting all unlawful, unilateral sanctions.

The meeting, presided by China's Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

China, Russia and Iran said that the relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root causes of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure or threat of force.

They stressed that dialogue based on "mutual respect" is the only practical solution for the issue, urging “relevant parties to refrain from taking any action that would escalate the situation” and undermine diplomatic efforts.