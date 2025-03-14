  1. Politics
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Opec+ Cooperation: Kremlin

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the importance of upholding their OPEC+ commitments and discussed moves to bring peace to Ukraine during a phone call.

The leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling their obligations under the OPEC+ agreement, the Kremlin said in a statement published after the call.

Putin also thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia's mediation efforts when it came to hosting negotiations between Russian and U.S. diplomats in a meeting in February.

The crown prince told the Russian President that his kingdom remains committed to facilitating dialogue and supporting a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis, the Saudi state news agency reported on Friday.

