Jan 10, 2022, 12:28 PM

Salami:

Remaining part of Iran's hard revenge awaiting US officials

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Referring to the IRGC attack on Ain al-Assad base in response to the US assassination of General Soleimani, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief vowed that other part of the hard revenge still remains.

Speaking in a ceremony on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami spoke about the conspiracies of the Americans in imposing all-out pressure and sanctions against the Iranian nation to defeat the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

But under the wise guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranians managed to resist the economic siege and sanctions for many years, Salami said.

According to him, during the years of economic pressure, Iranians relied on domestic potentials, preventing the enemies to advance military options against the country.

Salami also spoke about IRGC's retaliatory operation of the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq in response to the US assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

He described IRGC's measure to attack the US base as Iran's hard slap on Americans, stressing, "We have taken some part of the hard revenge and some other part of it still remains."

Americans must know that they cannot invade a nation and be safe from retaliatory revenge of this nation, he also warned.

Marzieh Rahmani
