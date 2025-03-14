VIDEO: Huge explosion at Texas Tech Uni. sends green flames

Frightening footage revealed how the underground chamber caught alight before thick black smoke poured out amid a roaring fire. The incident on Wednesday led school officials to issue evacuation orders for several buildings and cancel classes for the rest of the week.

An alert sent to the campus community around 8:45 p.m. described the explosion as occurring at a substation but a later update said it was at a manhole. No injuries were reported, Lubbock Fire Rescue Capt. Jon Tunnell said. Later footage captured by local TV stations showed a heavy presence of firefighters on campus. It wasn't clear what might have caused the explosion.