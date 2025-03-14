3 dead in residential fire in western India

The fire broke out at around 10.15 a.m. on the sixth floor of the Aslantis building situated on the 150-feet Ring Road. People belonging to upper-middle and rich classes live in the building. Rescue work is going on to bring out those trapped inside the building.

TV footage showed thick smoke billowing out of the ill-fated building.

Around 50 people had been rescued so far, even as fire-fighting work was still going on. "Priority is to rescue the children and women from inside the building, particularly from the floors affected by fire," said the cop.

Two fire-fighters sustained serious injuries during the rescue and fire-fighting operation, confirmed the cop.

MNA/