Sep 20, 2020, 11:34 AM

US knows its snapback claim is ‘empty, unreal, ineffective’

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – A spokesperson with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Washington is well aware that its claim of returning UN sanctions against Iran is ‘empty, unreal, and ineffective’.

Speaking in his weekly briefing on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington is ‘experiencing most bitter moments’ due to their defeat in the international arena.

Washington claims that UN sanctions that have been lifted after signing the JCPOA have been returned as of September 20, however, the international community and even its European allies have rejected the US claim, noting that Washington has no right to use JCPOA provisions as it has ‘ceased participation’ in the deal back in May 2018.

“US is standing on the wrong side of the history and has forgotten its duties,” said Khatibzadeh, adding, “The message of Tehran to Washington is that they should return to the international community and their own commitment, and the world will accept them if they abandon insurrection and false claims.”

This item is being updated…

