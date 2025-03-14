Iran is reviewing Trump's letter: Spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson says that Iran is reviewing the content of U.S. President's Donald Trump's letter, adding that a decision will be made on how to respond after a thorough evaluation and review.

In response to IRNA reporter's question about the content of the U.S. President's letter to Iran, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "This letter was received last night and is currently being reviewed."

Baqayi emphasized that a decision on how to respond will be made after a thorough evaluation and investigation.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed receipt of a letter penned by U.S. President Donald Trump and delivered by Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Araqchi made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, hours after he hosted Gargash at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

“This afternoon, I hosted Mr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates. In addition to talks on mutual and regional issues, a letter from the United States’ president was received as well,” the top diplomat said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the foreign minister told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting that a representative from an Arab country was due to deliver Trump’s letter to Iran.

On March 7, the U.S. president said in an interview with Fox Business that he had written a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, asking that nuclear negotiations be reopened.

On Wednesday, the Leader reiterated that Iran would not negotiate with the U.S., because it would not help resolve any problems.

RHM/