Iran retain right to prosecute Gen. Soleimani's assassinators

The Iraq's imposed war against Iran, along with the great losses and dangers it caused to the country, also brought valuable achievements to the Islamic Revolution, said Hatami in the commemoration ceremony for honoring Iran's war veterans during eight years of Sacred Defense on Tuesday.

The current situation of Iran in various scientific and political fields, especially in the field of defense, is such that despite the cruel threats, Iran can detect and neutralize any threat at its starting point, even outside its borders, he added.

Referring to the bravery of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the fight against global terrorism, Hatami said that the enemy's goal in assassinating Martyr Soleimani was to prevent further humiliation of the United States by its regional followers.

Stating that the freedom-lovers will always remember the memory of Martyr Soleimani, he highlighted that the right to prosecute the assassinators of Martyr Soleimani remains in force.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami referred to the recent US political failure, saying that by rejecting the US request, the international community and the Security Council demonstrated that the US actions and behavior were illegal, unlawful and inhumane.

Stating that the resistance of the Iranian nation made the country an influential power in the world arena, the minister said that in addition to the defense and political spheres, Iran has made valuable achievements in the field of design, construction and production despite all restrictions and unilateral sanctions.

The Minister of Defense described the production of hundreds of strategic products in the fields of ground, naval, air, aerospace, electronic, cyber and etc. by experts of the Ministry of Defense as an example of thousands of defense developments in Iran.

ZZ/5030184