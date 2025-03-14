  1. Politics
Iran, China discuss nuclear talks and removal of sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu discusses bilateral ties and nuclear talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who has traveled to Beijing to participate in the trilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of China Russia and Iran, met with Ma Zhaoxu, Deputy Foreign Minister of China ahead of the session.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral relations and explored avenues for their expansion and strengthening.

They also discussed enhancing cooperation and coordination at the international level, as well as the latest developments in nuclear negotiations and sanctions-lifting efforts.

